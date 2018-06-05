ALTON - One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries by Alton Fire Department ambulance following an accident on Alby Street Tuesday morning.

Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said on the scene the two-car crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. and happened at the intersection of Alby and 20th Streets. It involved a light blue Mercury Sable and a dark-colored Ford F-250, each appearing like it was from the 1990s. Sebold said the Sable had three people in it at the time of the collision and the Ford truck had one. A person from the Sable was injured.

The accident was cleared around 10 a.m., and traffic returned to its normal pace.