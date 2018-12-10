ALTON – A motorcyclist was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon.

The injuries were caused by a collision between a pickup truck and the motorcycle in the 1400 block of Milton Road around 2:37 p.m. Monday. Traffic is moving through that area as normal, and Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the motorcyclist is expected to survive. Occupants of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

No more information has been released at this time.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.