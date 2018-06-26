WOOD RIVER - Authorities on the scene said no one was injured in a house fire in Wood River late Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 700 block of Rice in Wood River after smoke was visibly climbing from the windows. Mutual aid was requested and East Alton, Roxana and Edwardsville Fire Departments also arrived on the scene. Firefighters were attempting to enter the basement of the home when Riverbender.com arrived on the scene. Smoke was rising from the lower portion of the home and flames were visible near where a power line connected to the home. An upstairs window was also broken by firefighters.

A cause of the fire is not known at this time, and a Wood River Fire Department captain was occupied and unable to speak to media. While no injuries were reported by representatives of the Wood River Police Department, two ambulances from Alton Memorial were on hand. A representative from Ameren Illinois was also on the scene.

