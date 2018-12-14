ALTON - Authorities close to the investigation have confirmed a man wanted for an early morning incident involving two officers from the Alton Police Department is in custody.

Todd Lockhart, 34, of Alton, was accused of fleeing from police Friday morning following a call for a domestic dispute in the 1000 block of Tremont in Alton. Two officers were reportedly dragged from his vehicle as he attempted to flee. One officer suffered injuries to his lower body and another suffered a broken leg as a result of the incident. Officers discharged their firearms as Lockhart allegedly fled. He was reported to be struck in the arm.

He was arrested from a location on Union Street in Alton by U.S. Marshals after cameras on the Clark Bridge caught him traveling into Missouri after the 4 a.m. incident. He is being treated for his gunshot wound at this time.

At approximately 11 a.m., the above vehicle was located unoccupied in an apartment complex in Northern St. Louis County. A canvass of the area for Lockhart yielded negative results.

