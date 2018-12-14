GRANITE CITY – One man was confirmed dead following an industrial accident at the American Steel Foundry facility in Granite City.

Roy L. Evans, 54, of Carrollton, was rushed to Gateway Regional Medical Center after being “seriously injured” in that accident, according to a release from the Granite City Police Department. Evans succumbed to those injuries at the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

An autopsy will be conducted later on Friday and the Granite City Police Department is conducting an investigation on the incident. OSHA has also been contacted in regards to the incident.

Story has been updated to reflect the incident did not occur at U.S. Steel as previously reported

More like this: