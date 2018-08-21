EDWARDSVILLE – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis will host a press conference at the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This conference is in regards to recent developments in the case of Damian M. Huber, 24, being shot at a home at 152 S. Oak Street in Cottage Hills on Aug. 16 at 11:09 p.m. Huber later died after being rushed to a St. Louis hospital. He was apparently shot during what appeared to be a home invasion. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after his passing.

Article continues after sponsor message

It is not known by Riverbender.com at this time what the Major Case Squad will announce, but news will be updated as it is presented.

More like this:

Related Video: