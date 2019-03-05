BETHALTO - A home in the 4600 block of Culp Lane in Bethalto was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just after 4 Tuesday afternoon.

At least Fosterburg, Bethalto, Dorsey, Godfrey, Cottage Hills and Alton Fire Departments were at the scene of the fire with possibly more departments responding to a box alarm. There are reports of firefighters injured at the scene. There was a report that one firefighter was airlifted from the scene to a St. Louis hospital. People in the house were reported to have escaped safely. The structure suffered severe damage, and firefighters are still on the scene attempting to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but updates will be reported as they are made available.

Cory Davenport also contributed to this story.

