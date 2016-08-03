ALTON - A fatal head-on collision closed Martin Luther King Boulevard between 9th Street and 20th Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Alton Police Sgt. Michael Metzler confirmed a fatality in the incident. Another officer of the Alton Police Department on the scene said the fatal crash was a head-on collision possibly caused by the medical condition of one of the drivers. The incident occurred near the curve nearly a quarter-mile away from OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center.

The officer did not comment about the make or model of either vehicle, but confirmed two cars were involved.

Metzler said Martin Luther King Boulevard will be closed from 9th Street to 20th Street for approximately three to four hours following the accident. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

