ALTON – Charges have been filed against Lettie B. Rosenthall in regards to a Sunday double stabbing in Alton.

Rosenthall, 62, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a double stabbing Sunday night in Alton. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons described the incident as a “domestic violence” situation. Police were called to a residence at the 700 block of Ridge Street late Sunday afternoon, around 5:17 p.m. for reports of a naked man who had collapsed and was bleeding in front of the home. Information from that victim led police to a second victim, a woman, in the 800 block of Ridge Street.

Records show Rosenthall was recently paroled from the Illinois Department of Corrections on August 16, 2017, where she was serving a 50-year prison sentence for a charge of attempted murder with intent to kill or injure from a St. Clair County incident in 1991.

Both victims of the stabbings were reportedly in serious, but stable, condition as of 11 a.m. Monday, Simmons said. He said police were checking in on their conditions every two hours.

The Alton Police said an investigation revealed that during the course of a domestic-related incident in the 800 block of Ridge Street, the 40-year-old male and a 48-year -old female were stabbed with a knife by a third individual. The victims were transported to a St. Louis hospital where they were treated for injuries that, while serious, do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspect was apprehended at approximately 9:42 p.m. in the 100 block of East 14th Street in Alton without incident.

Today, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued charges, being two counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder, one count of Home Invasion, one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery, and one count of Aggravated Battery, against Lettie B. Rosenthall, 62 of Alton, Illinois. Rosenthall is currently in custody in the Alton Jail and her bail has been set at $500,000 by the honorable Judge Neil Schroeder.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

