ALTON – The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who burglarized Bottom's Up Sports Bar early Monday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

The bar and grill, which is located at 2204 Fosterburg Road on the border of Alton and Fosterburg and is known for their wings, reported discovering the burglary late Monday morning. A review of the security tapes showed the incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday morning. It shows a masked individual in a light shirt and light-colored jeans and dark sneakers hop a counter and take from a register. The person appears to be white, but Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said he was unsure of the person's gender at this time.

Dixon said the culprit caused more property damage by breaking into the establishment than from the theft itself. In fact, he said the suspect made off with only a small amount of cash.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (618) 692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

More like this: