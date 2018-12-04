ALTON – The Alton Police Department is seeking the public's help in yet another manhunt in the area.

A warrant was issued for Antonio Perkins, 40, who was charged with several counts following a shooting around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in the 800 block of Ridge Street. Perkins is accused of shooting David Cox and causing non-life-threatening injuries.

Article continues after sponsor message

For allegedly shooting Cox, Perkins faces one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X Felony, one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon after being convicted of felony unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on Jan 9, 2002. This charge is an enhanced non-probationale of 3-14 years. He also faces a count of armed habitual criminal, a Class X Felony.

Perkins is a known felon with previous charges of robbery, weapons possession and drugs. He has also been previously charged with being an armed habitual criminal.

Anyone who sees Perkins is asked to contact the police immediately, as he is also deemed armed and dangerous. Tipsters can reach the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or by simply dialing 9-1-1. People are advised not to approach him. Tips can also be sent though the department's Facebook and Twitter pages.

“We are asking the public for assistance,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said in a text Tuesday afternoon. “By working together, problems are solved and solutions are found.”

More like this: