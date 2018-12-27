EDWARDSVILLE – A mother has been charged in regards to the death of her 14-year-old daughter after allegedly not providing care for her diabetes.

Amber L. Hampshire, 39, of the 300 block of Brentwood Boulevard in Alton, was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, a Class 2 Felony, after allegedly causing the death of Emily Hampshire. The charges state Amber Hampshire acted “recklessly” in causing “death or great bodily harm” to Emily Hampshire by allegedly taking measures to conceal Emily Hampshire's diabetes and failing to provide appropriate medical treatment for that diagnosis. Emily Hampshire succumbed to diabetic ketoacidosis in November 2018, and the charges allege that her mother had concealed and not treated her daughter's diabetes from February through November.

She was also charged with one count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 2 Felony, for her alleged actions listed above.

Bail for Amber Hampshire was set at $100,000.

