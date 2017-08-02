ALTON - The Alton Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating Matthew J. Kramer, 29, of the 200 block of S. 13th Street in Wood River.

Kramer is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony, for allegedly entering a residence in the 700 block of Euclid in Alton and stealing items from the home on June 27, 2017. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, and selecting "option 8."

Bail for Kramer has been set at $100,000. He is not currently in police custody at this time.

