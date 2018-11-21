ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating yet another homicide in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of Edwards Street in Alton. He said it was a shooting related to domestic violence, and that a suspect had been identified. That suspect, whose name has not been released at this time, is at currently at large, Simmons said.

Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said police appeared on the scene to find two people gravely wounded - a man and a woman, and they were taken to a St. Louis area hospital. It has not been released at this time which perished.

This incident will be the sixth homicide case investigated by the Alton Police Department this year with the seventh victim of homicide. This number more than doubles recent years in Alton in which the violent crime rate was dropping, which followed a national trend.

As this was a domestic violence incident, and those are prominent across the area, Simmons said there was little the department could have done to prevent this. However, if someone you know or yourself is involved in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). That line will connect callers to resources to help stop the abuse before it reaches this tragic and deadly climax.Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

