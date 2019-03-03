ALTON - Authorities have confirmed a person was suspected to have leaped from the Clark Bridge late Sunday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the Alton Fire Department, Coast Guard, Alton Volunteer Emergency Corps and Melvin Price Lock and Dam have all been notified, adding the person's name has not been released at this time. A reporter en route to the scene said the person has not yet been recovered, but that could not be confirmed at this time.

Police were called to the bridge at 11:28 a.m. Sunday from passersby seeing a person. When they got there, there was a car, but no person to be found at this time. Alton Fire Department and Coast Guard are investigating. Officers are investigating the situation now, and attempting to use the car on the scene to identify potential jumper.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Mental health is a serious crisis in this country, and the Center for Disease Control released its numbers last year showing a drastic increase in suicides. Anyone having such a crisis can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. People may also text "HOME" to 741-741 to begin crisis service via text.

