ALTON - Whether you love boating or just want a great breakfast with a river view, Alton Marina has got you covered.

The Marina, located at #1 Henry Street, offers leases for boat slips, guest docking, a store, a restaurant, beautiful views and “the nicest, cleanest bathrooms on the river,” promises Rob Honke.

“We’ve got a lot of history and a lot of good people out there,” Honke said. He owns Seahorse Ranch Marine, Inc., the company that operates the Marina. “There’s a lot of people that have spent their whole lives and their childhoods on the river, and it shows. You can see it in their faces. You can hear them talk about it. A lot of the people that you meet on the river have been on it their entire lives, since they were kids.”

The Marina offers annual and six-month leases for locals. But they also regularly welcome guests, including boaters who are traveling the American Great Loop. This route follows waterways that make a continuous loop around eastern North America. Boaters should arrive in Alton in October, just in time to see the fall foliage along the River Road.

Honke noted that fall is his favorite time of the year on the river. The Marina will slow down for the winter season, but workers will still be busy preparing for spring.

“It will be busy up until November when we winterize everything,” Honke said. “It’ll give us a chance to recharge and start looking for improvements for next year. We’re working on deferred maintenance issues and just a little stuff here and there. We’re going to try to see what we can make better for everybody.”

This includes people who aren’t boaters but still want to enjoy the river. Honke invites everyone to try a frozen drink or “the best breakfast on the river” at The Cantina. The Ship Store is also a favorite for snacks and gifts.

In addition to their normal operations, the Marina offers regular events with bands and food. Their upcoming 27th Anniversary Party will have a raffle, cash bar and barbecue. You can learn more here or check out a full list of upcoming events at the Marina’s event page.

For boaters, the Marina provides a full-service fuel dock, sanitary pumps, shower and laundry facilities, free WiFi, satellite TV connections, a pool and constant security. Honke added that the Marina is located within a half hour of St. Louis and St. Charles, and Alton has plenty of great places nearby for visitors to check out.

“We’re in a pretty good spot here,” Honke said. “We’re really close to a lot of the areas downtown, a lot of good restaurants and bars and any kind of entertainment that’s going on. We’re right next to the amphitheater and casino. There’s lots of good shopping and dining nearby.”

Summer might be winding down, but the Marina is as busy as ever. Honke encourages people to stop by, have a drink and see for themselves. Whether you boat or not, he promises there’s something for everyone.

“There’s a lot of people that have come down to the marina here this summer, when we’ve had events here, that didn’t even know it existed. They drive right over the bridge and they don’t give it a second look,” Honke said. “We want people to know we’re here. It’s a fun place to be.”

For more information about the Alton Marina (and gorgeous pictures of the river), visit their official website, Facebook page and Instagram profile.

