Drug Free Alton Coalition in partnership with Calvary Baptist Church will be hosting Breakfast Blessings on June 11, 2014 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. This event is a call to action to all faith leaders serving the communities of Alton and Godfrey. Drug Free Alton’s mission is to prevent underage drinking and substance abuse, especially among youth. Emily Mangi, Drug Free Alton Coalition Coordinator commented, “We recognize churches are a critical protective factor for youth in our community. In fact, teens who participated in the Youth Speak Out held on April 22, 2014 outlined how substance abuse and underage drinking impact not only their schools, but the community as a whole. They felt that engaging local churches in positive solutions was a key factor to creating positive change.” Drug Free Alton Coalition extends the opportunity to all local churches to join together and be a part of this positive movement.

We encourage you to be present to hear a message from national speaker Scott Larson, President of Straight Ahead Ministries. Straight Ahead Ministries is an international faith-based organization working with juvenile offenders in their communities and in more than 400 juvenile detention centers in 19 states and five countries, with materials in use in 35 countries. Scott has authored 12 books and numerous articles on working effectively with troubled youth and is in high demand as a speaker and trainer worldwide. Representatives from Drug Free Alton Coalition will also speak at the event.

Breakfast Blessings is open to anyone engaged in the faith community. Breakfast will be provided, as well as many materials including books authored by Scott Larson. Funding for this event was provided by the Illinois Department of Human Services, SAMSHA, the Madison County Mental Health Board, Drug Free Communities Grant (ONDCP), and Calvary Baptist Church. Please RSVP No later than June 9th to Emily Mangi at 618-205-8143 or at ermangi@chestnut.org.

