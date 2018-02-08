Name: Braylin Allen Lee Proctor

Parents: Brian Proctor, Jr. and Aschley Harris

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches

Time: 6:22 p.m.

Date: January 31, 2018

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Ke'Aiden (3), Melodii (1)

Grandparents: Tina Harris, the late Craig Harris; Patricia Armstrong; Brian Proctor, Sr.

Great Grandparents: Duke & DE Harris, Bethalto; Cathy Miles, Granite City; John & Mary Miles, Alton

