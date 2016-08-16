Name: Braylee Tayler Courtoise

Parents: Kendra and Nathan Courtoise of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 6 lbs 2 oz

Birth Length: 16.5 inches

Time : 11:15 AM

Date: August 14, 2016

Hospital: Alton Memorial

Grandparents: Brian Phillips, Cottage Hills; Frank Price, Cottage Hills; Melissa Phillips, Alton; Monica & Dewayne Courtoise, Bethalto, Yvonne Smith, Bethalto

 

