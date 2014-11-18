ALTON, IL – There will be two winners this year at the Bras on Broadway art display at the Jacoby Arts Center in downtown Alton. JAC is holding an Instagram contest where you can vote for your favorite bra. Those with an Instagram account can just go to Jacoby Arts Center on Facebook and view the bras from there.

Alton Memorial Hospital is again partnering with the Jacoby Arts Center to sponsor the unique exhibit, which opened on Friday, Oct. 31, and will continue until a benefit reception on Saturday, Nov. 22. The donated bras will be auctioned off via a silent auction during that event, which will last from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets for the Nov. 22 reception are $30 and can be purchased by visiting www.AltonMemorialHealthServicesFoundation.org or by calling the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701. The reception will include the silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and the sounds of local band “Off the Shoulder.”

People can also vote for their favorite design in person with $1 tickets available at the Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, with the winner receiving the People’s Choice “Bra-vo” Award, to be announced at the Nov. 22 reception. The Jacoby Arts Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

All proceeds from the exhibit and auction will benefit Alton Memorial Hospital’s “You’ve Got a Friend” program, which provides breast cancer patients at AMH with physical, financial, mental, spiritual and emotional support. its easy to get one...go to your google play store or Itunes for apple users and download the free Instagram app! Sign up and find us by typing in the search bar @Jacobyarts and then start voting don't forget to follow us!!

