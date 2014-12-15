ALTON, IL -- The second annual “Bras on Broadway” fund-raiser attracted 62 submitted works of art that were available for purchase at a reception and silent auction held Saturday, Nov. 22. The reception had 120 attendees, and approximately $3,400 was raised to benefit Alton Memorial Hospital’s breast cancer patient support program, “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Gallery voting for the “Bra-vo” (People’s Choice) Award during the three-week exhibit resulted in Rose Tomlinson of Elsah winning for the second year in a row. Her bra, Rose’s Roses for Remembrance, was made in memory of friends and loved ones who have been affected by breast cancer. Another Bra-vo was presented to Brittney Maronie of Godfrey, who garnered the most social media Instagram votes. Her Angel of Music bra was dedicated to four of her family members.

Event attendees enjoyed music by Off the Shoulder while sipping on a complimentary bra-tini provided by Bossanova Lounge of Alton. A special bra cake was made by My Just Desserts of Alton.

Rose Tomlinson again earned the Bra-Vo Award for her creating, Roses For Remembrance.

Brittney Maronie won the Instagram vote with her Angel of Music bra.

