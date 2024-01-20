PIASA - Ian Brantley was overpowering once again with 25 points for Southwestern, but Virden North Mac hung on until the end in the 43-41 Piasa Birds win for the Macoupin County Boys Tournament championship Friday night at at Southwestern gym.

In the boys' final, the Panthers put on a fierce second-half rally after trailing at halftime, but Southwestern prevailed to win the championship.

The Birds led after one quarter 10-2, then kept the lead at 17-9 at halftime. North Mac came back to cut the lead to 31-24 after three quarters, then outscored Southwestern in the fourth quarter 17-12, but came up two points short as the Piasa Birds took the game.

Southwestern head boys coach Jason Darr was pleased to get the win. He said he honestly thought the Piasa Birds had a comfortable lead with three minutes to play but they had a few turnovers late in the game and North Mac was able to get back in the game.

"Our kids did a nice job executing the last possession and Ian knocked down the two free throws to seal the game."

To go along with Brantley's 25 points, Southwestern saw Greyson Brewer come up with seven points, Rocky Darr scored five points, Cason Robinson hit for four points, and Ryan Lowis added two points.

The Panthers are now 7-12 for the season, while the Birds are now 15-7, and play their next two games on the road, playing at White Hall North Greene on Wednesday, then are at Greenville on Jan. 26, returning home on Jan. 30 to play East Alton-Wood River, all three games starting at 7:30 p.m.

