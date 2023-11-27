Piasa Southwestern junior Ian Brantley tries to get open against CM in a game played in this years Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

PIASA - The Southwestern High School boys basketball team finds itself sitting at 2-2 after the 2023 Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic. The Piasa Birds have won their last two games over Jerseyville and Staunton.

A large part of that is junior Ian Brantley. The three-sport athlete also plays football and baseball for the Piasa Birds but is so far having a breakout season on the hard court.

Last season, the Piasa Birds broke even, finishing with a 16-16 record. Brantley averaged 9.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds.

Just four games into this season and he is nearly averaging a double-double.

Brantley has scored 85 points so far, averaging 21.3 PPG and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

For his efforts so far this basketball season, Ian Brantley is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

Brantley earned a spot on the 2023 Hoopsgiving Classic All-Tournament team as the Piasa Birds finished in ninth place overall.

