ALTON - Springfield's Savannah Brannan, 25, was the overall winner, while Maddie Keller of Troy was second and Anna Stirton finished third in the women's 10-mile race of the 64th annual Great River Road Run, presented by the Alton Road Runners Club, Saturday morning in Alton.

Savannah is an Edwardsville High School and University of Illinois-Springfield graduate and is now in the doctoral program at SIU School of Medicine in Springfield.

The race dates back to 1959, and attracts the area's top runners of all ages and experience, and also serves as the Road Runners' top fund-raising event of the year. The proceeds benefit many of the club's top events and activities year-round.

Article continues after sponsor message

Brannan won the 10-mile race with a time of 1:03:44.9, while Keller came in second with a clocking of 1:06:25.7, Stirton was third at 1:09:23.5, Angela Reckelhoff-Mueller was fourth at 1:10:52.1 and Bunker Hill's Stephanie Pruitt was fifth at 1:11:55.8. In sixth place was Cindy Purcell at 1:13:46.8, seventh place went to Alyssa Mann at 1:15:13.8, Laura Schreckenberg came in eighth with a time of 1:16:44.6, Kathy White was ninth at 1:18:57.7 and rounding out the top ten was Kristine Losch at 1:20:35.6.

In the age group results, Stirton won the 19-and-under group, while Brannan also took the 20-29 age division, Pruitt won the 30-39 age grouping, Reckelhoff-Mueller was a winner in the 40-49 division, taking the 50-59 group was Schrekenberg, the 60-69 group was won by Alison Wardein of Aurora, who came in at 1:34:49.3 and the 70-and-over winner was Debbie Stiles of St. Louis, who had a time of 2:18:32.3.

More like this: