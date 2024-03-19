LOS ANGELES - Savannah Brannan, 25, a former runner for Edwardsville High and the University of Illinois-Springfield, finished 12th in the women's race at the Los Angeles Marathon, presented by Asics, on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Brannan's time was 3:03:16, placing second in her age group in the race, which started at Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine, and went through the downtown area, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, and ended at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Brannan's pace for the marathon stayed below seven minutes per mile, ending up with a 6:59 per mile, with her final time just off of the Olympic qualifying time of 2:37:00.

Brannan, who is originally from Glen Carbon, and is a graduate of Edwardsville High and University of Illinois-Springfield, is currently a fourth-year student at SIU Medical School, and was a member of the cross country and track teams for both the Tigers and Prairie Stars.

She has continued her running career, and also competed in the World Triathlon Championships last summer in Pontevedra, Spain.

The area runner said she was very proud of her finish.

"I felt great the whole time during the marathon until about the last four miles," she said. "I was really happy about it, it was a P.R."

