Brandon Lowe, a 25-year-old Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter from Wood River, is training extensively in preparation for his Pro Debut at the Lumiere Palace, July 25.

Lowe first saw MMA on TV when he was 15 years old and it was then when he decided to set out on a journey of determination which led him to wrestling in high school. After wrestling for four short years, he picked up his first amateur fight as a senior in high school in October of 2008. It quickly became his passion and he has been competing in the MMA sport ever since.

“I found the war room the summer of 2008 and started training from there,” said Lowe. “It took me three months to get my first fight and I finished the guy in 30 seconds.”

Training for MMA events takes an extreme amount of time, hard work and dedication. It is more than an occupation, or hobby, it becomes a way of life.

“If you want to take it seriously and go far like I do, it’s a lifestyle,” said Lowe. “It’s definitely a rough lifestyle; it’s a total grind day in and day out.

For Lowe, training is continuous, conditioning nearly every day of the week. He spends much time running and weight lifting, but the most valuable training comes from dynamically improving on techniques used in muay tai, jui jitsu, judo, kickboxing and traditional wrestling. From swimming to sprinting with a parachute, Lowe is always looking for ways to improve his physical strength and stamina.

“I’m always hard on myself during training, but only because that’s how bad I want it, I want to succeed,” said Lowe.

Throughout his career, Lowe has overcome many obstacles and earned many accomplishments. Lowe currently holds three reputable titles, the SPIRE Featherweight Regional Championship belt, the NFA Featherweight Championship belt and the most respectable title of them all, the Unified Midwest Title Featherweight Championship belt, which ranks Brandon “QuickDraw” Lowe as the number one featherweight and lightweight amateur in the state of Missouri in 2014. His record as an amateur MMA warrior is 11-5 and he has not lost since 2012.

To see a video of Lowe’s first knock-out in 2013 at a fight in Farmington MO, click HERE.

Lowe set a goal for himself to be ranked number one before he committed to going pro. He has surpassed that goal and now it is time to fulfill that dream. With much support from his gym, The War Room in Wood River and his sponsors Extreme Towing of East Alton and Flawless Tree Solutions of Litchefield, that dream is now a reality.

Lowe will finally contend at the pro MMA level during the Shamrock FC: Throwdown event to be held at the Lumiere Palace on July 25th, 2015. His opponent has yet to be confirmed.

“I have five weeks of training left to get in and go hard,” said Lowe. “I feel confident no matter who they decide to match me up with.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.cagetix.com. To support Lowe, be sure to choose his name in the drop down menu before choosing your seating tier.

