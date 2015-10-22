Brandon "QuickDraw" Lowe is a 25-year-old Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete training out of The War Room in Wood River, Illinois. Lowe’s Pro Debut was scheduled for July 25th, 2015 at the Lumiere Place Casino. Unfortunately, Lowe was unable to compete due to unforeseen medical complications.

“On Friday, July 3rd, my abdomen and back were hurting and I wasn’t sure why,” said Lowe. “I was training pretty well, but this was nothing I have ever experienced. I made it until Sunday and couldn’t take it any longer.”

Lowe has a highly impressive amateur record, which ended with 11 wins, only 5 losses, 4 championship titles and being ranked # 1 in his weight class in the State of Missouri before deciding to go pro in January of this year. MMA athletes rigorously train in many different combat sport styles like Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, Boxing, Wrestling and much more. Lowe tirelessly trains six days a week, conditioning his body for tough and brutal competition.

“I went to the hospital and told them what was going on,” said Lowe. “They ran some tests and it was my appendix. They prepped me for an emergency appendectomy. I was less than a month away from my Pro Debut. I worked so hard day in and day out. The doctor said I wasn’t going to be able to fight until I could heal which was over six weeks. I was crushed.”

The emergency surgery did not stop Lowe from persevering. He endured pain, faced adversity and returned to The War Room as soon as the doctors cleared him to continue his extensive training.

“Like I said in the previous interview, this is a way of life,” said Lowe. "I have to live it, grind every day. I was not going to let this stop what I decided to do at the age of 15. I did not put all of that work in as an amateur to stop now.”

Lowe describes his mindset when he goes into a fight as knowing it is his dream dream to be in the ring, his career and that hard work will not be stopped by someone or something like an appendix almost rupturing.

“As of right now, I do not have a Plan B,” Lowe boldly stated.

All of Lowe’s ruthless training and ground and pound specialties has paid off as he did not let anything in life get in the way. Lowe has moved even closer to obtaining his goal. Last month, Lowe and his manager struck a deal with local MMA show promoter, Shamrock FC and their Vice President of Operations, Rob Donaker. Lowe signed a three-bout fight agreement with Shamrock FC that allows him to fight at the second largest national MMA promotion in the United States, next to the UFC.

Lowe will be fighting for Bellator MMA at the Scottrade Center on November 6th, 2015 in front of a crowd that will surpass 8,000 in attendance. The official title of the event is Bellator 145: Vengeance.

“We knew Bellator was coming back to St. Louis,” said Lowe. “My manager was working daily with the promoter. I got a screen shot of my manager’s conversation with the promoter and it said I will be able to fight Bellator this November if I want.”

Lowe knows this opportunity is a huge platform to display his talents.

SEE BRANDON "QUICKDRAW" LOWE IN THE VIDEO BELOW:

“So, I am dedicating this fight to my Aunt Deanna Miller, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Lowe. “And my beloved and dearly missed friend, Chance Phillips, RIP brother.”

RiverBender.com’s last article featured Brandon Lowe’s breaking news for this local MMA prodigy. After getting sidelined by an emergency appendectomy, Lowe did not quit. In fact, Lowe came back into training with an even more dedicated attitude.

“This sport will chew you up and spit you out if you are not able to roll with the punches, no pun intended,” said Lowe. “I want this more than ever, especially now that I am in my training camp for the Bellator 145: Vengeance event. It is something we fighters like to call Beast Mode.”

Lowe overcame his uncertainty as local sponsors rallied behind him to show their support. Thanks to sponsors like Extreme Towing out of Godfrey, Flawless Tree Solutions out of Litchfield, The Law Office of Michael R. Wesley out of Wood River, DJ’s Krazy Kruizes out of Alton, The Complex out of South Roxana, Hollow Wear Authentic Apparel out of Collinsville, #HeadNodSquad out of Wood River and Jack’s Flooring out of Bethalto, Lowe has been able to focus on a strict training schedule.

“This is it for me. I compete in the cage, that is where I am most comfortable,” said Lowe. “I have to thank my friends, family, mom, manager, sponsors, fans, and anyone else I am forgetting. I plan to bring home the win in November. My opponent, Rashard Lovelace out of St. Louis has tree trunks for legs and is a great athlete, so it will be an explosive fight that you don’t want to miss!”

You can follow Brandon on Twitter @quickdrawmma1, Instagram @quickdrawmma, and www.facebook.com/brandonquickdrawlowe. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Brandon Lowe and his manager by calling 618-780-4843 or 618-616-4298 or by contacting them through Brandon’s Facebook fan page. Use the code LOWE if you purchase through ticketmaster.com.

