GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College student ambassador Brandon Hayes Jr. excels in his role by bringing positivity, high energy and passion, both on and off campus.

Hayes is a part of the student ambassador program led by L&C Recruiter Daniel Nosce. In this role, he promotes the college to prospective students, families, and the wider community.

“Brandon is a very hard worker and has several qualities that make him stand out,” Nosce said. “He’s always ready to lend a helping hand and embodies the Trailblazer spirit and LC way.”

Through his personal experiences, Hayes highlights the college’s programs, resources, and opportunities while encouraging students to pursue their educational goals.

“I love the community here,” he said. “Every time I’m on campus, people are welcoming and friendly, and it’s a fun and comfortable environment to be a part of."

Hayes said he looks up to Nosce as a close friend and mentor and expressed gratitude for their partnership.

“Anytime I’m struggling or needing guidance, Daniel is always there to help me and ensure I’m striving towards my highest potential,” he said.

In the future, Hayes would love to start a podcast where he talks about anything and everything. His favorite memory of L&C so far is the annual Fall Fest because he loves to see students coming together and having a good time.

“L&C is a great school,” Hayes said. “They have amazing programs and various clubs that offer after-school activities, and the staff and faculty are here to help you have the best time and support you through your academic journey.”

Last year, Hayes received a second-place award at the Southern Illinois Scholastic Press Association (SISPA) Winter Conference.

He is also a member of L&C’s Student Government Association, Black Student Association, Video Game Club, Student Activities, and is a men’s basketball team manager under Coach Kavon Lacey. His educational goal is to pursue a public relations degree at a four-year university after graduation.

