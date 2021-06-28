EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Brandon Battle recently had an IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field Meet that won't be forgotten for many years to come, capturing first in the 100, 200, and 400 meters and posting a 400 meters time of 46.48.

College coaches throughout the country took notice of Battle's performances and now the sensation is highly pursued by several universities across the country for track and field.

This past week, Battle made a decision to de-commit to Eastern Illinois University on a track and field scholarship.

Battle made the following statement on Twitter: "I would like to thank the EIU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity, but at this time I will be officially de-committing from Eastern Illinois University."

Battle had the third-fastest highest school mark in the 400 meters outdoors in the U.S. with his incredible time of 46.48. He also set the state high school record in the 400 meters indoors with a time of 47.88. Battle won the 100 (10.61), 200 (21.46), and 400 meters at state recently at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.





