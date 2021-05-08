EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville boys sprinter Brandon Battle is off to a tremendous start in the 2021 season, having broken the school's record in the 400 meters three times already, including breaking a 29-year-old record at the Norm Armstrong Invitational May 1 at Belleville West, and at the Winston Brown Invitational meet held at the Winston Brown Track and Field Center in Edwardsville on Friday, ran the anchor legs in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays in helping the Tigers win the meet

It's already been a big season for Battle, who'll run for Eastern Illinois University in Charleston next spring, and he's feeling very good about his accomplishments and with how the Tigers are going early on in the season.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Battle said in an interview that followed the 4x100 meter relay race. "The four-by-one, a little shaky handoff at the end, but I was glad we got the win to get 10 points for it."

The first place points can be very important in the relays, and the Tigers certainly got the maximum, sweeping the relays and climaxing it with a stirring 4x400 meter race, where Battle ran the anchor leg and pulled away from the field to clinch the meet for the Tigers.

It's all a part of Battle's tremendous start, and Battle stuck to his race plan in each of his races, which proved very successful.

"I just ran my own race," Battle said. "I know there are records you've got to chase, records are meant to be broken, but I just had to focus on my races and my race formula, my race plan, and that's all I had to do, just focus on that."

Battle's current record time of 47.56 seconds is one of the best times in the state so far, breaking Dameon Morgan's record set back in 2011, and Battle is very proud of his accomplishments.

"It feels pretty good," Battle said. "Dameon Morgan, he's an Edwardsville legend, he's a really awesome person to talk to, and this was great to get that record, and he's been there for awhile. And he's behind me, cheering me on as well, so it's amazing, too."

As far as goals for the remainder of the season, Battle is keeping things both simple and focused.

"Goals are to just lower my time," Battle said. "There's been people going 20-point-high for 200, 100, get into the tens, of course. I'm in tens, so when it's time to stay, I'll be up there."

The reports of a state track series, announced by the IHSA recently, with the Class 3A state meet set for June 19, and it's something that Battle plans on shooting for.

"Oh yes, sir," Battle said. "For sure. That's a goal to aim for, too."

Battle is also focused on the team as well, and he helps support the other athletes on the Tigers.

"Yes, sir, of course," Battle said. "And I'll be supporting the team. Having success with my teammates as well."

