Braeden Wells Propels Shells' Baseball Team Past Jersey 3-0 With Two Hits, Two RBIs
SEE GAME VIDEO:
ROXANA 3, JERSEY 0: Roxana scored once in the opening inning, then tacked on two more runs in the sixth in their win over Jersey at Roxana City Park.
Braeden Wells had two hits and two RBIs for the Shells, while Gavin Huffman had a hit and the other RBI and Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Ty Renaud and Ted Webb also had hits.
Huffman went the distance on the mound for Roxana, scattering five hits while striking out 12.
The Shells are now 13-10, while the Panthers fall to 10-15.
