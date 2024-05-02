ROXANA - Brady Jones led the way with three hits, while Elias Theis had two hits, and Roxana's baseball team delivered three runs in the fifth as the Shells defeated Marquette Catholic 8-1 in a game played Wednesday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

The win was the third in the Shells' last five games, and puts Roxana's mark at 19-11. The Explorers lost their seventh straight game, and are now on the campaign.

Roxana broke out to an early lead with two runs in the first and third innings to go ahead 4-0, before Marquette scored their only run in the top of the fourth inning to cut the lead to 4-1. The Shells three in their half of the fifth and another run in the sixth to take the 8-1 win.

To go along with Bale's three hits and Theis' two. the Shells saw Kyle Campbell and Kael Hester come up with a hit and two RBIs each, while Aidan Briggs came up with a hit and RBI, and Mason Crump came up with a hit.

Theis went for 3.2 innings on the mound, allowing a run without a hit, walking seven and striking out six, while Jones went two innings, giving up only a hit while walking one, and Trevor Gihring pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing only two hits and struck out two.

Mikey Wilson, Will Fahnestock, and Scott Vickrey all had hits for the Explorers, while Tyler Roth drove home the only run of the game. Roth pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits, walking one and fanning two, while Keller Jacobs went the final 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and fanning eight.

Marquette is heading for the stretch run of the regular season, and is idle until on Tuesday, playing at St Mary's South Side Catholic Academy of south St Louis City, hosts Jersey in their annual Senior Day game on May 9, both games starting at 4:30 p.m., and concludes the regular season May 11 at Triad in a 1 p.m start.

