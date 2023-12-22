PEORIA – Bradley connected on 12 three-pointers on its way to a 75-64 win over SIUE men's basketball Thursday at Carver Arena.

Playing their final nonconference contest of the year, the Cougars dropped to 7-6 overall. Bradley snapped a five-game losing streak to improve to 7-5 with the win.

After going down 2-0, the Cougars scored the next five points and maintained the lead for more than 10 minutes in the half. Bradley didn't lead again until back-to-back Duke Deen three-pointers made it 19-17 with 9:07 left in the half. Bradley never trailed again.

"They wanted it," SIUE Head Coach Brian Barone said of his team. "And we had the opportunity we just didn't take it like we needed to."

The Braves led 39-35 at the half and then used a 10-3 start the second half to gain a double-digit lead for the first time in the game. The Cougars never got closer than seven again.

"When you have a team like Bradley, who I think will be at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference again, and you have a group of guys who are desperate after five straight losses, you have to be able to capitalize on those opportunities," Barone added.

Deen scored a career-high 27 points on the strength of seven three-pointers. Bradley finished the game 12-31 (39 percent) from three-point range, but after going 9-14 in the first half, they were just 3-17 in the second half. The Braves shot 47 percent (26-55) overall.

Ray'Sean Taylor led SIUE with 20 points-his fourth game of the year with 20 or more. Damarco Minor added 18 points. Lamar Wright scored nine points, all of which came in the second half. Shamar Wright scored eight.

"Our guys are giving us everything they've got," Barone said.

SIUE shot 31 percent (18-58) from the field, but knocked down 22 of 30 (73 percent) from the free throw line.

SIUE is off until Dec. 29 when they open Ohio Valley Conference play against Eastern Illinois at First Community Arena.

"We have to give to our families and to each other in these moments because of the sacrifice they make to allow us to play a basketball game," Barone said of the holiday break. "It's a needed break because everyone deserves the opportunity to thank the ones that they love."