BRIGHTON - Brad Targhetta, CFSP, a funeral director with Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Homes in Brighton, Medora and Shipman, Illinois has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. Brad is also a lifetime member of the Academy.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and “CFSP” is funeral service’s national individual recognition.

A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because Brad has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Illinois requires. Brad has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve you and families in your community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.

Since its 1976 founding, the Academy has had as its goals: 1) to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, 2) to raise and improve the standards of funeral service and 3) to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a life-long process in their own self-interest, the interest of families they serve, and the community in which they live.

To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180 hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the Academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:

Academic Activities

Professional Activities

Career Review

Community and Civic Activities

Information about Academy membership and certification may be obtained by contacting:

Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, Inc.

Patty S Hutcheson, CFSP, Executive Director

P O Box 1160, Buchanan, GA 30113

(770) 646-8988

www.apfsp.org

