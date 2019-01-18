GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association (RBGA) is proud to announce Brad Goacher, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Alton Memorial Hospital as Chairman-Elect of the Board of Directors. At a recent RBGA Board of Directors meeting, Brad Goacher was voted by his peers to be the Chairman for 2020. As Chairman he will manage the decision-making process of the RiverBend Growth Association.

Brad Goacher said: “Economic growth drives investment in our communities. I look forward to continuing the exciting work of the RiverBend Growth Association in coordination with the outstanding staff and members who are all very passionate about the health of our local economy.”

Brad Goacher is Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of BJC Healthcare. He has over 23 years of healthcare experience ranging from prior roles in accounting and finance to current responsibilities for strategic planning and day-to-day hospital operations.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a lifelong native of the Metro East area, he has proudly served locally on the Riverbend Growth Association Board; Executive Committee for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk, Regional Committee for Siteman Cancer Center and is a longstanding member of the North Alton Godfrey Business Council. Brad received his undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and his Master’s degree in Business Administration from SIU-Edwardsville.

He and his wife, Jeanne, have two sons, Bryant and Jack, both currently attending colleges.

The RiverBend Growth Association is excited for the future of the organization under the leadership of Chairman Rob Schwartz, TheBANK of Edwardsville, and Chair-Elect Brad Goacher.

More like this:

Related Video: