SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT @ BELK PARK

The two-day Southwestern Conference Tournament wrapped up yesterday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course and it was the O'Fallon Panthers who came out the win.

O'Fallon fired a 311 on Tuesday for a two-day score of 632. Alton came in with a 313 (636 total) while Edwardsville shot 321 (637 total).

Edwardsville long reign over the tournament ended, mainly in part to the Tigers being without their top two golfers. After Mason Lewis shot a 74 back on the first round, Aug. 29 at Stonewall Golf Course, he withdrew from round two after eight holes due to a wrist injury. Carter Crow shot a 9-over par 81 in round one, but missed round two entirely while dealing with a knee injury, one that might keep him out the rest of the season.

While unfortunate for the Tigers, it opened up the field for anyone to come in.

The Redbirds sure did make a push thanks to Alex Siatos and Sam Ottwell.

Siatos shot the best score of anybody both rounds with an even-par 72 at Belk while Ottwell rang in a 74 for two-day totals of 146 and 150, respectively.

Henry Neely shot an 83 while Cooper Hagen was in at 84 on Tuesday to help Alton earn second.

Without Lewis and Crow, next up for the Tigers were Bennett Babington, Owen Berning, and Kolton Wright who each shot an 81 on day two for two-day totals of 159, 164, and 167.

EXPLORERS TOP JERSEY IN DUAL MATCH @ WESTLAKE COUNTRY CLUB

After a tough Gateway Metro Conference tournament to open up the week, the Explorers were back in action at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville to face off against the Panthers.

Marquette fired a team score 165 to beat Jersey's 191 through nine holes.

For Marquette, Carson Jones and Mike Wilson led the way shooting 3-over par 38.

Andrew Belden (44), Tyler Morelli (45), Landon Mayer (45), and sam Rea (48) also posted scores for the Explorers.

Micheal Roberts had low score for the Panthers of 44. Bradley Deist and Logan Huitt both shot a 48, Drew Margherio shot a 51, and Caden Klunk and John Paul Vogel each shot a 53.

