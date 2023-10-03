ALTON - Metro-East Lutheran and golfers from Father McGivney Catholic missed out on qualifying for the state tournament in Class 1A, as did both Staunton and Civic Memorial in Class 2A, but Edwardsville as a team and Sam Ottwell of Alton as an individual moved on to the state tournament in Class 3A at the IHSA boys golf sectional tournaments, held Monday at various courses around the state.

Here's what happened in the sectionals:

CLASS 1A AT THE ACORNS GOLF LINKS, WATERLOO

Both Metro-East, as a team, and McGivney, who had four individuals advance from the regional, missed out on qualifying for state as Litchfield won the team title at the Waterloo Gibault Catholic sectional at The Acorns Golf Links.

The Purple Panthers won with a score of 301, with defending state champions Effingham St. Anthony Catholic placing second at 302 and Campbell Hill Trico was third with a score of 314. The Knights finished eighth in the 12-team field with a score of 329.

Parker Bohene of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran won in a playoff with Conner McCall of Vandalia, both shooting a one-under-par 71 to take the individual title, while Joey Hyten of the Griffins ended in a four-way tie for the final two spots in the individual field at 75, but decided not to play in the four-way playoff for the final two spots. Owen Moss of Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Carson Tribout of Belleville Althoff Catholic were the final two qualifiers.

Ryan Suhre led the Knights with a 76, with Gavin White firing an 80, Jacob Kober shot an 85 and Drew Suhre carded an 88. Riley Knobeloch shot an 80 and Dominic Zamarione fired a 91 for the Griffins, while Drew Kleinheider did not play.

CLASS 2A AT WEST BERWICK GOLF CLUB, MT CARMEL

No area golfers qualified for the Class 2A state tournament in the Mt. Carmel sectional at West Berwick Gold Club

Benton won the team championship with a score of 288, with Mattoon finishing second with a 302 and Charleston took the third and final team berth with a 309. Staunton finished 11th with a 331 and Civic Memorial was 12th with a score of 366.

Kash Cantrell of the Rangers was the individual champion with a three-under-par 69, with Jacob Florek of Mascoutah the leading individual qualifier with a 70 and Columbia's Jacob Hall tying with two other golfers at 74 to be the only Metro-East qualifiers to go through to state.

Broc Best led the Bulldogs with a 78, while Preston Denney shot a 79, Bryce Coalson had an 84, Owen Rizzi came up with a 91, Drake Billings had a 98 and Luke Goldasich had an even 100. The Eagles were led by Connor Wells, who shot an 87, while Matt Lyman had a 91, Logan Roberson fired a 93, Luke Westerhold shot a 95 and Andy Klaas had a 98.

Among the individuals, Triad's Ben Hudson fired an 81, with Tim Melton of East Alton-Wood River shooting an 83, Will Stevens IV of Roxana carded an 84, and Cadem Klunk of Jersey shot an 86.

Noah Cooper of Highland came in with a 91, Jersey's Michael Roberts also had a 91, teammate Logan Huitt came up with a 92, Matt Bruce of EAWR fired a 103 and Jersey's John Paul Vogel had an 116.

CLASS 3A AT LICK CREEK GOLF COURSE, PEKIN

Mason Lewis led the Tigers with a three-over-par 75 to help Edwardsville advance to the state tournament, while Ottwell qualified as an individual with a 74 for the Redbirds, the only local individual to go through to state.

Lockport Township won the sectional team title with a 313, with Minooka second at 318 and Edwardsville claiming the final team spot with a 324. O'Fallon came in sixth with a 332.

Tanner Leonard of Frankfort Lincoln-Way East won the individual crown with an even-par 72, with Andrew Rottschalk of O'Fallon the only other Metro-East player to advance, firing a 77.

To go along with Lewis' leading score, the Tigers had Kolton Wright fire a 79, Bennett Babington came up with an 82, Bryce Pryor fired an 88 and both Owen Berning and Trey Schroeder carded a 91 each.

To go along with Ottwell's individual 74, other area golfers included Alton's Alex Siatos shooting an 80, Collinsville's Eli Verning fired an 84 and Cooper Hagen of the Redbirds shot an 89.

The state tournaments will be held this weekend, Oct 6-7, and will be the first state championships competed for this year. The Class 1A tournament will be played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, while the Class 2A tournament is at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club in Normal and the Class 3A tournament is being held at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club, also in Normal.

