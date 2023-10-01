Harris is Top Area Finisher, Perulfi Leads Tigers In Placing Sixth In Class 3A Peoria Invitational Race, Warriors Are 33rd, Redbirds 41st

PEORIA - Granite City freshman sensation Landon Harris was the area's top finisher at Saturday's Class 3A race of the Peoria Invitational cross-country meet in Detweiler Park, while Ben Perulfi led Edwardsville to a sixth-place finish in the meet.

The Detweiler Park course is also the same course that's used for the IHSA state finals, which take place on Nov. 4. The meet attracts some of the state's best teams and runners and is often used as a gauge to assess a team's postseason hopes.

Chicagoland schools dominated the top 10 teams, as Winnetka New Trier won with a total of 83 points, with Palatine Fremd second at 138 points, St. Charles East was third at 211 points, in fourth place was Orland Park Carl Sandburg at 213, Morton came in fifth with 239, the Tigers took sixth with 274 points, in seventh place was Algonquin Jacobs with 283 points, eighth place went to Elmhurst York at 302 points, Park Ridge Maine South was ninth at 351 points and rounding out the top ten was West Aurora at 354 points.

Granite City came in 33rd with 873 points and Alton was 41st at 1.154 points.

The individual champion was Ben Crane of New Trier, who had a time of 14:40.4, with Rory Gaan of Fremd second at 14:54.1, third place went to Josh Weeks of Morton at 14:56.7, in fourth place was Jack Jennings of Fremd, who came in at 14:57.5 and rounding out the top five was Tommy Nitz of Huntley, who's time was 15:01.5.

Noah Gallivan once again was the leading runner for the Redbirds, having a time of 16:38.6, with Hank McClaine in at 18:19.2, Charlie McAfoos in at 19:10.7, Devon Yowell had a time of 19:26.3, Jaxson Duke came in at 19:49.1 and Isiah Ouechani was home at 20:35.6

Perulfi was the top runner for the Tigers, coming home at 15:38.0, with Jackson Amick home at 15:52.2, Colin Thomas had a time of 15:55.6, Cooper Wittek's time was 16:07.6, Taylor Davis had a time of 16:11.7, Colin Luitjohan was in at 16:22.6 and Jackson Elliott was in at 16:53.1.

Landon Harris led the Warriors with a time of 15:36.6, with AIden Harris in at 16:41.9, Cleison Miranda-Gomez was home at 18:17.0, Joel Farone was home at 18:36.1, Desmond Hart came in at 19:14.5 and Trenton Clutts was clocked in 22:04.1.

Weber, Dutton Finish In Top 20, Eagles Finish Eighth In Class 1A/2A Boys Race At Peoria Invitational

PEORIA - Civic Memorial's Max Weber and D.J. Dutton both finished in the top 20 as the Eagles came in eighth in the Class 1A/2A race at the Peoria Invitational cross country meet, held Saturday morning at Detweiler Park, the home of the IHSA state meet, in Peoria.

Tuscon won the team title with 89 points, while Normal University was second with 121 points, Lisle Benet Academy Catholic was third at 129 points, Benton came in fourth with 138 points, in fifth place was Marion at 177 points, sixth place went to Mt. Zion with 254 points, Chicago Walter Payton finished seventh with 261 points, the Eagles came in eighth at 271 points, Mt. Vernon was ninth with 293 points and Champaign Central rounded out the top ten with 325 points.

Highland came in 23rd with 588 points, Roxana was 25th with 694 points and Carlinville placed in 37th with 1,038 points.

Dylon Nalley of Marion was the individual winner with a time of 14:17.2, while Gavin Genesio of Benton came in second at 14:24.1, in third place was Josaih Horton of Tuscola at 14:41.0, fourth place went to Sterling's Dale Johnson at 14:42.6 and rounding out the top five was Jackson Barrett of Tuscola at 14:51.6.

Weber came in 12th in the race with a time of 15:23.7. with Dutton placing 13th exactly two seconds later at 15:25.7. In addition to Weber and Dutton, CM saw Landon Kearbey come in at 16:27.9, Jacob Cranford was in at 16:36.5, Lucas Naugle's time was 16:54.7, Tullio Zampieri was clocked in 17:08.4 and Joshua Cranford was in at 17:12.0.

Will Meyer led the Cavaliers with a time of 17:23.5, while Alex Behme was in at 18:33.3, Daniel Eichen came in at 18:41.9, Kaney Roper was in at 19:06.9, Sam Wilson was clocked in at 19:14.8, Matt Dunn had a time of 19:16.9 and Jack Goby was in at 19:59.7.

Avery Brock was the leader for the Bulldogs with a time of 16:18.2, with Donnie Miller coming home at 16:22.6, Dallas Mancinas had a time of 17:05.1, Adin Roach was in at 17:52.1, Walker Nehrt was clocked in 18:07.2, Sam Huelskamp had a time of 18:46.3 and Jack Grotefendt was home at 20:18.1.

The leading runner for the Shells was Wyatt Doyle, who was in at 16:33.7, while Hunter Ponce came in at 16:48.1, Noah Smith had a time of 17:47.0, Anthony Hardin was right behind at 17:47.7, Erick Scroggins had a time of 18:21.4, Easton Johnston's time was 18:27.9 and Noah McVey was in at 18:40.3.

