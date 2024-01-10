ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks dropped two spots in the Class 4A rankings after suffering their first loss of the season to Edwardsville last Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A while Columbia, Trenton Wesclin, and Althoff Catholic all recieved votes.

The entire rankings for each class are below.

CLASS 4A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago Curie (4)16-11001
2. Honewood-Flossmoor (5)15-199T2
3. Normal (2)15-1814
4. Collinsville18-166T2
5. Quincy16-1657
6. Bolingbrook14-2488
7. Lisle Benet15-246T5
8. Gurnee Warren16-238T5
9. Downers North14-21910
10. Moline13-213NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 12. New Trier 6. Chicago Heights Bloom 4. Glenbrook North 3. Glenbrook South 2. Chicago Marist 2. Chicago Kenwood 1.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLASS 3A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)18-21182
2. Harvey Thornton (1)14-21063
3. Chicago DePaul Prep17-1861
4. Centralia (1)18-0724
5. Mt. Zion17-0655
6. Metamora13-4636
7. Chicago Brother Rice18-249T7
8. Morton17-243T7
9. Kankakee13-2299
10. Peoria Richwoods13-31610

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Decatur MacArthur 2. Sterling 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Breese Central (6)16-21161
2. Peoria Manual (4)9-5993
3. Tolono UNity (2)16-0972
4. Byron13-0854
5. El Paso-Gridley14-2526
6. Beecher (1)19-0507
7. Benton15-3455
8. Chicago Christ the King15-23410
9. Chicago Phillips8-727NR
10. Rockridge13-3259

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Clinton 11. Pinckneyville 9. Tremont 9. Bureau Valley 8. Bismarck-Henning 6. Fieldcrest 6. Teutopolis 5. Columbia 3. Rockford Christian 3. Murphysboro 2. Peoria Notre Dame 2. Trenton Wesclin 2. Belleville Althoff 1. Massac County 1. Macomb 1. Lawrenceville 1.

CLASS 1A

SchoolW-LPointsPreviously
1. Effingham St. Anthony (11)15-41232
2. Tuscola (1)15-2981
3. Illini Bluffs16-3943
4. Aurora Christian13-2924
5. Goreville (1)16-1785
6. Pectonica18-2636
7. Winchester-West Central18-2507
8. Lexington15-33610
9. Serena17-132NR
10. Scales Mound12-2189

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 12. Waltonville 7. Griggsville-Perry 4. South Beloit 3. Mounds Meridian 3. Chicago Manley 1. Hardin Calhoun 1.

More like this:

Today - Girls Basketball AP Rankings - Alton, CM Fall Slightly

6 days ago - AP Girls Basketball Updated Rankings - Alton Up To No. 2 In 4A, CM Remains In 3A Top 10

6 days ago - AP Boys Basketball Updated Rankings - Collinsville Jumps Up To No. 2 In 4A, Breese Central Sits Atop 2A

Dec 14, 2023 - AP Releases First Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - Collinsville, East St. Louis Boys Ranked

Dec 14, 2023 - AP Releases First Illinois High School Basketball Rankings - Alton, CM, Staunton Girls Ranked

 