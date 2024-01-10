Boys Basketball AP Rankings - Kahoks Fall Two Spots In Class 4A
ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks dropped two spots in the Class 4A rankings after suffering their first loss of the season to Edwardsville last Friday.
Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A while Columbia, Trenton Wesclin, and Althoff Catholic all recieved votes.
The entire rankings for each class are below.
CLASS 4A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago Curie (4)
|16-1
|100
|1
|2. Honewood-Flossmoor (5)
|15-1
|99
|T2
|3. Normal (2)
|15-1
|81
|4
|4. Collinsville
|18-1
|66
|T2
|5. Quincy
|16-1
|65
|7
|6. Bolingbrook
|14-2
|48
|8
|7. Lisle Benet
|15-2
|46
|T5
|8. Gurnee Warren
|16-2
|38
|T5
|9. Downers North
|14-2
|19
|10
|10. Moline
|13-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 12. New Trier 6. Chicago Heights Bloom 4. Glenbrook North 3. Glenbrook South 2. Chicago Marist 2. Chicago Kenwood 1.
CLASS 3A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10)
|18-2
|118
|2
|2. Harvey Thornton (1)
|14-2
|106
|3
|3. Chicago DePaul Prep
|17-1
|86
|1
|4. Centralia (1)
|18-0
|72
|4
|5. Mt. Zion
|17-0
|65
|5
|6. Metamora
|13-4
|63
|6
|7. Chicago Brother Rice
|18-2
|49
|T7
|8. Morton
|17-2
|43
|T7
|9. Kankakee
|13-2
|29
|9
|10. Peoria Richwoods
|13-3
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Decatur MacArthur 2. Sterling 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.
CLASS 2A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Breese Central (6)
|16-2
|116
|1
|2. Peoria Manual (4)
|9-5
|99
|3
|3. Tolono UNity (2)
|16-0
|97
|2
|4. Byron
|13-0
|85
|4
|5. El Paso-Gridley
|14-2
|52
|6
|6. Beecher (1)
|19-0
|50
|7
|7. Benton
|15-3
|45
|5
|8. Chicago Christ the King
|15-2
|34
|10
|9. Chicago Phillips
|8-7
|27
|NR
|10. Rockridge
|13-3
|25
|9
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Clinton 11. Pinckneyville 9. Tremont 9. Bureau Valley 8. Bismarck-Henning 6. Fieldcrest 6. Teutopolis 5. Columbia 3. Rockford Christian 3. Murphysboro 2. Peoria Notre Dame 2. Trenton Wesclin 2. Belleville Althoff 1. Massac County 1. Macomb 1. Lawrenceville 1.
CLASS 1A
|School
|W-L
|Points
|Previously
|1. Effingham St. Anthony (11)
|15-4
|123
|2
|2. Tuscola (1)
|15-2
|98
|1
|3. Illini Bluffs
|16-3
|94
|3
|4. Aurora Christian
|13-2
|92
|4
|5. Goreville (1)
|16-1
|78
|5
|6. Pectonica
|18-2
|63
|6
|7. Winchester-West Central
|18-2
|50
|7
|8. Lexington
|15-3
|36
|10
|9. Serena
|17-1
|32
|NR
|10. Scales Mound
|12-2
|18
|9
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 12. Waltonville 7. Griggsville-Perry 4. South Beloit 3. Mounds Meridian 3. Chicago Manley 1. Hardin Calhoun 1.
