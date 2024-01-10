ALTON - The Collinsville Kahoks dropped two spots in the Class 4A rankings after suffering their first loss of the season to Edwardsville last Friday.

Breese Central remains at the top of Class 2A while Columbia, Trenton Wesclin, and Althoff Catholic all recieved votes.

The entire rankings for each class are below.

CLASS 4A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago Curie (4) 16-1 100 1 2. Honewood-Flossmoor (5) 15-1 99 T2 3. Normal (2) 15-1 81 4 4. Collinsville 18-1 66 T2 5. Quincy 16-1 65 7 6. Bolingbrook 14-2 48 8 7. Lisle Benet 15-2 46 T5 8. Gurnee Warren 16-2 38 T5 9. Downers North 14-2 19 10 10. Moline 13-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 12. New Trier 6. Chicago Heights Bloom 4. Glenbrook North 3. Glenbrook South 2. Chicago Marist 2. Chicago Kenwood 1.

CLASS 3A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) 18-2 118 2 2. Harvey Thornton (1) 14-2 106 3 3. Chicago DePaul Prep 17-1 86 1 4. Centralia (1) 18-0 72 4 5. Mt. Zion 17-0 65 5 6. Metamora 13-4 63 6 7. Chicago Brother Rice 18-2 49 T7 8. Morton 17-2 43 T7 9. Kankakee 13-2 29 9 10. Peoria Richwoods 13-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Chicago Heights Marian 4. Decatur MacArthur 2. Sterling 2. Chicago Hyde Park 1.

CLASS 2A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Breese Central (6) 16-2 116 1 2. Peoria Manual (4) 9-5 99 3 3. Tolono UNity (2) 16-0 97 2 4. Byron 13-0 85 4 5. El Paso-Gridley 14-2 52 6 6. Beecher (1) 19-0 50 7 7. Benton 15-3 45 5 8. Chicago Christ the King 15-2 34 10 9. Chicago Phillips 8-7 27 NR 10. Rockridge 13-3 25 9

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph-Ogden 15. Clinton 11. Pinckneyville 9. Tremont 9. Bureau Valley 8. Bismarck-Henning 6. Fieldcrest 6. Teutopolis 5. Columbia 3. Rockford Christian 3. Murphysboro 2. Peoria Notre Dame 2. Trenton Wesclin 2. Belleville Althoff 1. Massac County 1. Macomb 1. Lawrenceville 1.

CLASS 1A

School W-L Points Previously 1. Effingham St. Anthony (11) 15-4 123 2 2. Tuscola (1) 15-2 98 1 3. Illini Bluffs 16-3 94 3 4. Aurora Christian 13-2 92 4 5. Goreville (1) 16-1 78 5 6. Pectonica 18-2 63 6 7. Winchester-West Central 18-2 50 7 8. Lexington 15-3 36 10 9. Serena 17-1 32 NR 10. Scales Mound 12-2 18 9

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 12. Waltonville 7. Griggsville-Perry 4. South Beloit 3. Mounds Meridian 3. Chicago Manley 1. Hardin Calhoun 1.

