ALTON - The Alton Boys and Girls Club will unveil its renovated playground project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8.

The playground, located at 2512 Amelia Street in Alton, will have newer equipment and a safer fall surface.

“What we had here, we deemed not safe enough for the kids, and we wanted to get something nice and new. Safe not just for the club kids, but for the community kids as well,” said Al Womack, the executive director of the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

Womack said the project has been underway for roughly two and a half years, most of which was spent fundraising and handling equipment delays. Several local sponsors and Alton businesses donated up to $10,000.

“We’re excited about it, and it wouldn’t have been possible without community support. A number of people in the community really stepped up to make sure that this project happened,” Womack said.

After the ceremony, the club will sponsor a retirement reception for board member Cas Sheppard, who has been involved in the Alton chapter for over 12 years. This reception will take place at 5 p.m. Email info@bgcalton.com or call 618-462-6249 to RSVP.

The Boys and Girls Club is a national organization that provides summer and after-school programs for kids and teens. The Alton chapter works with approximately 600 kids every year.

To learn more about the Alton Boys and Girls Club or the playground project, visit their website at https://bgcalton.org/

