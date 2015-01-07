The Boys & Girls Club of Alton will be collecting ties of all sizes and types, as we are launching a new program “Passport To Manhood” for young boys to help teach them to conduct themselves and dress like young men!

We are targeting ALL Boys ages 6-18. The young men will be taught how to tie a tie and will be encouraged to dress up by wearing their tie to school at least one day at week.

The concept for this project is to reduce negative behaviors, build confidence & character.

Ties may be dropped off at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton or CNB Bank & Trust, and Liberty Bank.

