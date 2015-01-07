The Boys & Girls Club of Alton will be collecting ties of all sizes and types, as we are launching a new program “Passport To Manhood” for young boys to help teach them to conduct themselves and dress like young men!

We are targeting ALL Boys ages 6-18. The young men will be taught how to tie a tie and will be encouraged to dress up by wearing their tie to school at least one day at week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The concept for this project is to reduce negative behaviors, build confidence & character.

Ties may be dropped off at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton or  CNB Bank & Trust, and Liberty Bank.

 

More like this:

6 days ago - Roxana Class of 1966 Plans Memorial for Classmates Killed in Vietnam War

May 24, 2023 - YWCA Announces Summer Boys Council Session

2 days ago - Grandpa Gang Welcomes Christmas Spirit, Decorates Rock Springs Park

Sep 15, 2023 - 70 Years Later, Stan Sinclair Reflects On 1953 Jersey Panthers Football Team

Jul 11, 2023 - Belleville Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Exploiting Minors To Produce Child Sexual Abuse Material

 