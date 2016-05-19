BETHALTO - The Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto is currently accepting registrations for their Camp Cool summer camp. The Club offers a fun experience for children ages 6-12 during June and July. Children spend their days in structured activities ranging from bowling, skating and dodgeball to arts & crafts. The Club has a gamesroom for social recreation and a gymnasium for physical fitness.

Children leave the facility to go bowling and skating weekly. Every Friday, they spend the day on a field trip to exciting venues such as the St. Louis Zoo, Science Center and Pere Marquette Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

There are limited spots available for children ages 6-12. Two sessions are available: session 1 runs June 6 through July 1, session 2 runs July 5 through July 29. Camp Cool is a day camp that is offered Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Four weeks of camp costs $285 per child and includes field trips, and educational, recreational and art programs. Staff to child ration does not exceed 1:10. Each participant must also be a member of the Boys and Girls Club, with a membership fee of $15.00 per year. CHASI Child Care Assistance accepted to cover fee.

Camp Cool is open to all youth ages 6-12, regardless of where they live. The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto is a not for profit agency serving Bethalto and 15 surrounding communities. The Club has additional sites at East Alton Middle School and Lovejoy. The Club is funded in part by the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Apply now! Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, please call 377-6030 or go to our website www.bgcbethalto.com.

More like this:

Related Video: