Alton, IL., May 5, 2011 - In today’s society, any youth can be easily influenced by the many distractions that life presents. The Boys and Girls Club of Alton has been dedicated to insuring that our youth are reaching their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens in a positive, fun environment. As we continue this effort, we ask the community for their support.

One of the greatest opportunities for an individual to support the youth is to become a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club. New this year, the Club of Alton will offer a nationally recognized mentoring program. Our goal is to serve minority males with minority mentors and create a positive, supportive environment for academic, behavioral stability and success.

In our attempt to have a successful program, we ask for your consideration on becoming an active mentor. Your experiences in life could possibly be the key to unlocking the door to success for a young man. Become the role model that some young men desperately need and discover what it truly means to guide a young man in a positive direction.

Please join me in this initiative to change the lives and impact the futures of young men in Alton. For more information on the mentoring program, contact Jared McCain at jmccainbgcalton@gmail.com or contact the Club directly at 618-462-6249.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Club of America is to help all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

