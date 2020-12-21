ST. LOUIS - Today, we announce that Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club will soon be joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) family of Clubs. The Boards of Directors and staffs of both Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis care deeply about the future of the children in this community and have been exploring ways to collaborate to serve more youth for years. Collectively, both Clubs have served millions of children in the region for more than 113 years. The effective date for the combination agreement is January 1, 2021.

Over the past few years, Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club board and staff have taken steps to build upon the foundation established by Martin Luther Mathews and Hubert “Dickey” Ballentine. These steps have included exploring partnerships with other non-profit organizations. All parties agreed that a partnership would strengthen the organizations, influence the lives of more children and families, and provide more youth access to low-cost, life changing programs and services.

Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club Founder & President Emeritus, Martin Mathews said of the partnership, “Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club has been an important part of the St. Louis community for 60 years, and our biggest contribution to this community are the children we have served. They are our biggest asset and I know that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis shares our commitment to children and their development. Both Clubs are committed to a future that focuses on our children that I strongly support.”

“There is a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr that seems especially fitting as we embark on this new journey together: “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” What will ultimately make us successful is the great history that is the foundation of our organizations and that combined will make us a force for change and good,” added Dr. Flint Fowler, President of BGCSTL.

The agreement preserves the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club name, location and nationally recognized youth sports programs. Joining forces and using the strengths of both Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and BGCSTL honors and affirms their legacies.

Article continues after sponsor message

An integration committee will continue to work to finalize all aspects of the new enterprise. In the short term, Club operations will continue as they always have. In the long term, key programs and activities will be enhanced, new programs will be explored, and new data measurement practices will be deployed to ensure positive outcomes in priority areas that include Academic Success, Good Character and Citizenship, Sports & Athletics and Healthy Lifestyles.

In late October, BGCSTL announced it had merged with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bethalto, which has two locations in Illinois.

The combined organization will now be one of the region’s largest youth development agencies serving more than 10,800 kids and teens annually. In addition, the expanded organization will produce better outcomes for all members, extend opportunities for staff professional growth and development and boost fundraising.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCSTL provides after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth across the Bi-State Region while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. The Clubs serve youth across the region at twelve locations, including (Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathew-Dickey Boys’ and Girls’ Club, Normandy High School, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Roosevelt High School, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence). We also operate the Mentor St. Louis and St. Louis Internship programs.

About Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club

Since 1960, Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club has been an anchor in the community, a place where boys and girls, young men and women have developed their talents, learned respect, restraint and responsibility, and benefited from a wide range of programs and support services. The membership organization serves thousands of young people each year. The Club’s focus is to meet the needs of the community as a sports and recreation facility, while also providing education supports, workforce development and cultural enrichment to those who need it most.

More like this: