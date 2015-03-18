The Boys & Girls Club of Alton will hold its Great Futures Annual Dinner on Tuesday, April 14, 2015 at 5:30pm. The event will be held at The Commons on the Lewis & Clark Community College Campus in Godfrey, Illinois. U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton will serve as the guest speaker and Channel 5’s Mike Roberts will be a special guest at the event.

On the agenda for the evening are several award presentations honoring local individuals and businesses. Included among the honorees are Nautilus Fitness, CNB Bank & Trust, Arrow Signs, Teacher of the Year Jeff Hudson of Alton High School and Police Officer of the Year Sgt. Tony Bumpers of the Alton Police Department.

The Great Futures dinner serves as a fund raiser for Club programs and to assist with its mission of working with youths of all backgrounds to develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders. The club has seen substantial growth and currently serves more than 1,300 local youth through its programs, activities and services. During the past year membership has increased by 9% and the Club has added several new programs including the Power Hour (Homework Help), which worked with 600 youth participants last year and provided physical fitness activities for over 800 of its members..

Since it began over seventeen years ago, the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Inc. has been at the forefront of youth development by working with young people from all backgrounds. The Club has actively sought to enrich the lives of girls and boys whom other youth agencies have had difficulty reaching.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our community’s youth and teens have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their future,” according to the Club’s Executive Director Al Womack. “Our vision is to provide a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who walks through its doors. Our goal is to provide the support that ensures all Club members are on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, that each member demonstrates good character and citizenship and that each member is living a healthy lifestyle.”

Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Inc is a United Way Agency and a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). The BGCA is committed to help youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders.

Tickets for the Great Futures Dinner, priced at $50 each, are currently available at CNB Bank & Trust, Nautilus Fitness Center, Liberty Bank, and Carrollton Bank. For additional information about the dinner event, donation or sponsorship opportunities please contact Al Womack at 462-6249 or awomackbgcalton@aol.com.

