EDWARDSVILLE - The Busey Bank Rotary Criterion Festival Downtown Dash men's winner was Zach Boyle of Chesterfield, Mo., with a time for the two laps of 6:53, with Caleb Grinter of Marine second at 6:56, Luke Padesky of Maryland Heights, Mo. third at 7:06, Andrew Hessel of Edwardsville came in fourth with a time of 7:53 and Jonathon Brooks of Granite City was fifth at 8:02.

In the women's race, Lindsay Hustedde of Edwardsville won the overall title with a time of 7:45, with Edwardsville's Maggie Dust second at 8:32, third place went to Becca Starrett of Edwardsville at 9:04, Emilly Hagedorn of Edwardsville came in fourth with a time of 9:24 and Jessica Elder of Granite City was fifth with a time of 9:48.

As usual, there was a strong crowd for the Downtown Dash and excitement watching the high-caliber athletes in the quick race.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the men's age groups, Luca Brundis of Alton won the under-10 group with a time of 10:47, Connor Schmidt of Edwardsville took the 10-14 group, coming in at 8:31, Kenan Strahm of Glen Carbon won the 15-19 group with a time of 8:21, Padesky was the winner of the 20-29 age group, while Boyle won the 30-39 category, Grinter took the 40-49 grouping, Scott Giovanetti of Columbia won the 50-59 age group with a time of 9:53 and Edwardsville's Wayne Skigen won the 60-and-over group at 9:24.

In the women's age group categories, Hagedorn won the 10-14 grouping, Hustedde was the winner in the 20-29 race, Dust won the 30-39 age group, Kendra Clayton of Edwardsville won the 40-49 age group with a time of 12:16 and Glen Carbon's Kim Hood won the 50-59 group at 12:27.

More like this: