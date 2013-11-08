Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is hosting a holiday bowling party for the entire family! Celebrate the holidays with Santa at Tri County Bowl on Friday, December 13 from 6-9pm! Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memories! Food and beverages will be available for purchase

at an additional cost. Parent(s) must attend with all children; all ages! Everyone must pay. Price includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, visit with Santa and goodie bag at the end of the night (for the kiddos). Register before 12/1/13 for a cost of $8 per person; after 12/1/13 for $10 per

person. Registration is required and MUST be completed by Monday, December 9, 2013.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

