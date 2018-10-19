ALTON – Rebekah Buedel was given the awful news her breast cancer returned in June 2018, and this time it had metastasized and spread to her spine and liver as well.

With that terrible diagnosis came a daunting prognosis of a little less than two years left on her life expectancy. Buedel is in her 30s and has three young children ranging in age from 1-9 years old. Lately, she has been going to chemo treatments and seeking relief while pushing herself to do more things she has always wanted to do and spend more time with her children. While good news came when doctors told her spots on her liver were unchanged, it came with the news more spots were found on her spine.

While this sounds dismal, the community has been pulling together to help Buedel fight. Her close friend, Toni Daniel, has been going above and beyond reaching out to local businesses in an attempt to raise funds for treatments not covered by insurance as well as money to get back and forth to treatments in St. Louis.

One of those fundraisers is coming this Saturday to Bowl Haven Lanes. Called “Bowling for Bekka,” the event is $15 per bowler and $30 per team. It lasts from 1-5 p.m. and will feature a silent auction as well as bowling.

Daniel said that auction will “have a little something for everyone.”

“We will have an awesome silent auction with items for the 21 and up crowd, including alcohol packages,” she said. “We also have a month's worth of date nights in a couples' basket. There is also lots of sports memorabilia, including signed hockey pucks and a signed baseball from a retired Cardinals Gold Glove third basemen. The Siteman Center gave us a hockey stick signed by Brett Hull as well.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Other baskets include more family-friendly items such as pizza nights and packages from Sherry's Snacks in Alton.

More good news also came Buedel's way this week with Morrison's Irish Pub announcing to Daniel they would donate 15 percent of their Tuesday happy hour purchases (from 4-6 p.m.) to Buedel during the entire month of November. That means all purchases of drinks, food and even garb will go toward the cause of helping Buedel fight this new round of cancer and establish a brighter future for her three kids.

“It's a lot about putting things together for her and her kids,” Daniel said. “We want her to have as little stress as possible, so she can rest easy knowing people really do care about the future of her children.”

Money not used for travel expenses or Buedel's treatments will go into a college trust for her three children, Daniel said.

Future events may include more Dine to Donate nights at various restaurants on various nights across the Riverbend area. Daniel said January is Dine to Donate month, and several local businesses have expressed interest in participating in that for Buedel.

She also wants to do something special for Buedel's birthday at the end of March, saying more information will come on that when the committee is able to put more plans together.

More information and updates can be found on the event's Facebook page.

More like this: