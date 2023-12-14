WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River's Tim Melton is not only a bowling star for the Oilers but has earned the prestigious Eagle Scout rank, which is very difficult to achieve. He is also the top-ranked student in his graduating class and will likely be co-valedictorian.

Melton is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Oilers.

Melton thanked Paul Nichols for always being there for him and coach Garry Herron.

"I have worked hard in the off-season to achieve an average above 200 pins," he said. "I have been a bowler for five years and I enjoy the fact that anyone can play."

The Oilers' student-athlete said the perseverance that he has learned to be successful in sports has spread into every part of my life, including work and school. He plans to attend the University of Illinois after high school and study electrical engineering.

Melton said he also plays golf for the Oilers, where he advanced to sectionals two years in a row, and baseball, where he is a first and third baseman.

Again, congrats to Melton on his recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of The Month.

