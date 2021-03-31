EDWARDSVILLE - Marissa Lowe was a valuable bowler for Metro East Lutheran High School this past season. She established a school record for high series, game, season average and career average for the girls bowling team.

Lowe, a senior, is the Ronald Harris Farmers Insurance Female Athlete of the Month for MELHS.

Marissa said her coach was Bill Glass this past season for the Knights. She thanked her parents for always supporting her and her dad, who taught her to bowl.

She said she loved bowling as a whole.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I have been bowling for about eight years and I like the environment of the sport," she said. "I also enjoy learning new skills and forms.

"I feel like bowling has taught me to work hard and work well with others. It has taught me to set goals for myself and always work toward them."

At this point, Lowe has turned herself to the Knights' volleyball team where she is a right-side hitter.

Lowe plans to attend the College of the Ozarks and major in pediatric nursing. However, the college does not have a bowling team, although she plans to continue to play on her own for years to come.

More like this: